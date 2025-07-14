Avinash Tiwary aims to break his OTT image with ‘Ginny Weds Sunny 2’

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actor Avinash Tiwary has opened up about his desire to shed the OTT tag as he gears up for the release of “Ginny Weds Sunny 2.”

While he has gained recognition for his performances on digital platforms, the actor is now focused on making his mark in mainstream cinema. Talking about shedding his OTT image, Tiwary told IANS, “The OTT actor tag only happened because there was Covid, but I was looking to do theatricals. Last year, I was doing a couple of films, which didn't take off. That's when I realised I need to take control of things to create a distinction that says I'm not just only on one platform.”

“Theatre is going to be a larger part of my filmography. I was supposed to do a big production house film, which didn't take off last year. If I want to have any relevance as an actor in this country, I need to be in the theatres.”

The 'Laila Majnu' actor also expressed, “OTT is an opportunity to reach out to the audiences around the world. But theatres are a way to ensure that I have connectivity and relatability with the people in India.”

Although Avinash has made a mark as a promising actor, he feels there’s still an element of his journey that remains unfulfilled. Expressing the same, he mentioned, “Why aren't the projects making a big splash, I don't get it. Every project that I do has been loved by almost everyone who has seen them, but why such few people have seen them is something I don't understand. It feels like every work I do doesn't get its due at that point, and then it happens later.”

“Apne yahan jab tak Mumbai me aawaz nahin hoti, logon ko pata hi nahin chalta ki kuchh hua hai.”

Avinash Tiwary recently completed shooting for his upcoming theatrical release, “Ginny Weds Sunny 2.” The film marks his first solo commercial outing since “Laila Majnu.” Over the past two years, he appeared in a variety of projects, including “Bambai Meri Jaan,” “Khakee: The Bihar Chapter,” and the comedy film “Madgaon Express.”

