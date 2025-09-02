MP govt to hold roadshow in New Delhi tomorrow on 'PM Mitra Park'

Bhopal, Sep 2 (IANS) Highlighting the mega upcoming project 'PM MITRA Park' in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, the state government will hold a roadshow in New Delhi on Wednesday.

A decision in this regard has been taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the state's Urban Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayavargiya said on Tuesday.

"PM MITRA Park, which is being established in Dhar district, will bring a boom in the cotton and textile industry of Madhya Pradesh. A roadshow will be organised in New Delhi. Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh and the representatives from India and overseas countries will participate in it," Minister Vijayavargiya said.

The Minister stated that until a few years ago, the textile and cotton industries of Madhya Pradesh used to be recognised across the world, but this sector has witnessed a tremendous decline in the past few years.

"Textile industries in Ujjain, Indore, Gwalior and in some other parts of Madhya Pradesh have witnessed a downfall in the past few years. As a result, most of the textile industries were shut, and the livelihood of lakhs of workers was affected. But this PM Mitra Park has come up as a big opportunity for Madhya Pradesh," Vijayavargiya added.

Besides a roadshow, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will also participate in an interactive session on investment opportunities in 'PM MITRA Park' to be held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The session will bring together investors and policymakers from the textile sector to deliberate on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yadav will hold one-to-one meetings with investors to present details about the state's infrastructure, policy support, and emerging opportunities.

The Chief Minister will engage with investors and industrialists on proposals and prospects for investment in the textile sector. He will also highlight the strengths of Madhya Pradesh, which is increasingly being recognised as a textile hub.

Notably, the proposed 'PM MITRA' park is being developed as an integrated hub with world-class facilities for the modern textile industry.

The state government is expecting that the development will take the textile sector to new heights while serving as a foundation for large-scale investment and job creation.

Chief Minister Yadav has earlier stated that the project would generate three lakh direct and indirect jobs, and Dhar's Badnawar tehsil will also become part of the Indore Metropolitan City Area, gaining access to metropolitan facilities.

The park, spanning 2,100 acres, is expected to attract significant investment and create a large number of employment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has stated.

The PM MITRA Park will feature several modern facilities, including a 20 MLD Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) plant, a solar-powered energy facility, and plug-and-play Built-To-Suit (BTS) units.

Additionally, residential complexes will be built for workers, ensuring comprehensive infrastructure for the project's workforce. Construction activities for the park are expected to be completed within 14 months.

The 'PM Mitra Park' will be located in Bhainsola village, Badnawar tehsil, in Dhar district. The location is strategically situated, approximately 110 km from Indore, 85 km from the Pithampur industrial cluster, and 50 km from the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway via Ratlam. The nearest port, Hazira, is 452 km away.

