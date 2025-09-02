Eastern Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 1,124

Kabul, Sep 2 (IANS) The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan has climbed to 1,124, with 3,251 others injured, according to the Afghan Red Crescent Society on Tuesday.

Over 8,000 residential houses, primarily in Kunar province, have been completely or partially destroyed due to the earthquake, Juma Khan Nayeel, head of information and publication at the Afghan Red Crescent Society, told Xinhua.

Relief and rescue teams are working to pull out people trapped under the rubble, and the figures for fatalities and injuries have not yet been finalised, Xinhua news agency reported.

The earthquake struck the eastern part of Afghanistan at 11.47 p.m. local time on August 31, with the epicentre located 27 km northeast of Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, at a depth of eight km.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed deep sorrow over the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan and conveyed India’s readiness to provide humanitarian aid.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Afghanistan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult hour, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid and relief to those affected," PM Modi had posted on X.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also expressed deep concern over the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan’s Kunar Province. He conveyed solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and assured them of India’s help in that hour of need.

"The devastating earthquake in Kunar Province of Afghanistan is a matter of deep concern. Express our support and solidarity to the Afghan people as they respond to it. India will extend assistance in this hour of need. Our condolences to the families of the victims. And our prayers for early recovery of the injured," he had posted on X.

Jaishankar spoke with Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, expressing condolences over the loss of lives in the earthquake that struck the war-ravaged country on Sunday night. Wishing early recovery to those injured, he reiterated India’s full support for Afghanistan in the hour of grief and conveyed that New Delhi would be sending food and relief material to Kabul.

Jaishankar stated that India had delivered 1,000 family tents in Kabul.

"Spoke with Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi today. Expressed our condolences at the loss of lives in the earthquake. Conveyed that India has delivered 1,000 family tents today in Kabul. 15 tonnes of food material is also being immediately moved by Indian Mission from Kabul to Kunar. Further relief material will be sent from India starting tomorrow. Wish early recovery of those injured. India stands by Afghanistan at this difficult time," Jaishankar posted on X.

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) also confirmed the telephonic conversation between Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi and EAM Jaishankar. According to the statement, Muttaqi thanked EAM Jaishankar for providing assistance to the Afghan people and assured him of the timely delivery of the aid to those affected.

In a statement shared on X, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Hon. Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi, had a telephone conversation with his Indian counterpart, Jaishankar. The Indian Foreign Minister expressed his condolences over the loss of lives due to the earthquake in eastern Afghanistan and also expressed his condolences."

Meanwhile, rescue teams navigated remote areas with limited communication to assess the full extent of the damage and provide aid, with officials noting that the toll was preliminary as efforts continued, official media added.

Afghanistan remained especially vulnerable to earthquakes, as it sat on top of several fault lines where the Indian and Eurasian plates met. The mountainous terrain of eastern Afghanistan was also prone to landslides, making it harder for emergency services to carry out rescues.

