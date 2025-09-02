India aims to raise share of gas in energy mix to 15 pc by 2030: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) India aims to raise the share of gas in its energy mix to 15 per cent by 2030 from about six per cent at present to cut its carbon footprint, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, said on Tuesday.

In a post on social media platform X, the minister said India will have 49 more LNG dispensing stations by December, in addition to 13 running currently.

India is currently the world's fourth-largest gas importer with eight LNG terminals comprising a combined capacity of 52.7 million tonnes a year.

"By 2030, 10 terminals, 66.7 MMTPA; 13 LNG dispensing stations now, 49 more coming up," Puri posted.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, LNG is India’s bridge to a greener, secure future,” he added.

Meanwhile, at the 9th brainstorming session in Goa on ‘Challenges of the Indian Oil and Gas Sector' with ministry officials and captains of India’s energy sector, the minister discussed seismic data acquisition and processing efficiency with a detailed analysis on the capability of manpower, availability of latest technology, equipment and workstations, etc.

He also deliberated upon the status of stratigraphic well drilling, along with deliberations on offshore drilling cost and drilling well location release process, learning from global energy majors and, more importantly, continuing to boost the ‘Make in India’ component in India’s rapidly expanding energy sector by discussing ways to develop India as the manufacturing hub for E&P machinery and components.

"We also discussed ways to take forward the shipbuilding potential of our Indian shipyards for developing LNG and LPG carriers, and crude carriers, including VLCCs," Puri said.

Last month, India sourced more liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United Arab Emirates with public sector oil giant Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), signing a 10-year supply agreement with state-owned ADNOC Gas as part of the deepening energy partnership between the two countries.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.