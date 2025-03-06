MP govt to collaborate with Rajasthan & Gujarat for religious ‘Shri Krishna Patheya’ project

Bhopal, March 6 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday proposed to involve neighbouring states - Rajasthan and Gujarat for its 'Shri Krishna's Patheya' project under which places associated with Lord Krishna would be developed as religious sites.

Chairing a meeting with Subject Expert Committee on 'Shri Krishna's Patheya', a trust set up by MP government to oversee the religious project, Chief Minister Yadav said efforts will be made to develop 'Krishna Patheya' in Rajasthan and Gujarat along with Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

During the meeting with committee members, and senior bureaucrats in his office, Chief Minister Yadav said that collaboration will be made with the Rajasthan and Gujarat governments for this purpose.

Minister of State in the Rajasthan government, Omkar Singh Lakhawat, former Director of Maharaja Vikramaditya Shodhpeeth, Padmashree Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit were also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, the Subject Expert Committee of 'Shri Krishna Patheya Trust' recommended that all places related to Lord Krishna in the state should also be included in the project.

The committee highlighted that Lord Krishna had travelled different parts of the country for different regions, prominently Ujjain, Dwarka, Braj Mandal, Mewat, Hadaut, Malwa, Nimar, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

"In addition to the meeting held in Bhopal, committee meetings should also take place in Ujjain as well as in key locations in Rajasthan, such as Jaipur, Bharatpur, Braj, Chaurasi Kos, or any other significant site. This initiative will help create a positive environment for Shri Krishna Patheya in both states," said the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister instructed the committee to identify and document all such places associated with Lord Krishna’s visits. He emphasised that while Lord Shri Krishna’s divine form is praiseworthy, the government will also highlight his other significant aspects for society.

He directed that archaeologists, religious leaders, and renowned writers of Lord Krishna literature should also be included in the committee to enrich its efforts. These include his education in Ujjain, his deep friendship with Sudama, his love for the Vanvasis, and his exemplary role in the Guru-Shishya tradition.

Notably, in November last year, the state government set up 'Sri Krishna Patheya Trust" under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister to develop places related to Lord Krishna as pilgrimage sites.

It has a total of 28 members, of which 23 are ex-officio trustee members and five renowned scholars nominated as unofficial trustee members for the period of three years.

The prime objective of the Trust is consultation and suggestions for the establishment of Sandipani Gurukul, and the development of places of Sri Krishna Patheya from social, economic, and tourism points of view.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.