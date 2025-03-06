Trinamool Congress to begin door-to-door survey to identify fake voters

Kolkata, March 6 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress will embark on a door-to-door survey this weekend to identify fake voters included in the state’s voters' list. A decision on this count was taken at the first meeting of the party's internal core committee constituted last month to screen the voters' list in West Bengal and identify the bogus voters.

It has been decided that the door-to-survey will be conducted at the block level in the rural areas and ward level in the urban and metro areas, there will be a five-point focus area.

The first focus point will be to identify those voters whose names are not eligible for inclusion in the voters’ list of West Bengal.

The second focus will be to identify the cases where two different names are enrolled under the same EPIC number.

The third point is separate teams to interact with voters separately in each part in each polling booth in order to ensure absolute accuracy in the survey process.

The fourth point of focus is to prepare a separate list of those genuine and surviving voters whose names have been deleted from the voters’ list for some reasons.

The fifth and final point of focus is on a special survey on the list of those voters whose names have been enlisted through online application.

Meanwhile, in the first meeting of the core committee, each member of the said committee has been entrusted with the task of reviewing the survey work for three districts. The core committee members have been also asked to make extensive visits to the respective districts and personally supervise the review work.

According to veteran Trinamool Congress leader and the leader of Trinamool Congress’s Parliamentary team in the Lok Sabha Sudip Bandopadhyay, the party leadership is looking at the matter quite seriously since they doubt that BJP is up to something before the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections next year.

“They did the same thing in assembly elections in Delhi and Maharashtra. But they should be aware that their similar attempts in West Bengal will never be successful,” Bandopadhyay said.

Similar opinion was expressed by the party leader and West Bengal fire services minister Suit Bose who said the party leadership will go all-out to ensure that the voters’ list is error-free.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.