Bengal Guv calls meeting with VCs of all state universities amid JU ruckus

Kolkata, Mar 6 (IANS) In wake of the on-going crisis in Kolkata’s Jadavpur University (JU) over the March 1 ruckus within the university campus, the West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has convened a meeting with the vice-chancellors of all state-run universities in the state on Friday.

According to a press statement issued from the office of the Governor on Thursday, the Governor, who by virtue of chair is also the chancellor of all state-run universities, has called a meeting with vice-chancellors to discuss the possible solutions of the ongoing crisis at Jadavpur University.

It said that the fact-finding team has been sent up by the Governor’s office to look into all the aspects of the issue.

The ruckus broke out within the university campus on Saturday when the Minister's car was allegedly stopped after it entered the campus, and a scuffle followed. The students were demanding immediate elections for the university’s students’ council.

The agitating students alleged that while Basu decided to leave the campus in the face of the protests, his vehicle deliberately hit the two agitating students, following which they were severely injured and had to be hospitalised. Amid the protests, the Minister received minor injuries and felt sick. He was taken to the state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital and was discharged later.

On Friday, the Kolkata Police registered an FIR against Basu, his driver and Trinamool Congress leader Om Prakash Mishra based on the complaints from the agitating students.

However, the FIR was filed following an order from Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directing the the Kolkata Police also to register FIRs based on the complaints of the agitating students of the university instead of just acting on the complaints from Trinamool Congress-affiliated West Bengal College & University Professors’ Association (WBCUPA), where Basu in the president.

