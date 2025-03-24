MP govt to celebrate new year on March 30 to reassert Ujjain as a time keeping centre

Bhopal, March 24 (IANS) To highlight the ancient Vedic system of time calculation, the significance of Ayurveda, and the historic contributions of King Vikramaditya, Madhya Pradesh is set to welcome the Hindu New Year with a grand celebration of Gudi Padwa on March 30.

This announcement follows a cabinet decision led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Madhya Pradesh is already marking the celebration of Vikrmatosav from February 26 to June 30.

Ujjain, a city steeped in history and once the epicentre of timekeeping, takes center stage in this initiative.

“The Chief Minister underscored that Indian mathematicians of the past achieved extraordinary precision, measuring time up to 1/34,000th of a second,” Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayavargiya affirmed the government’s commitment to sharing this remarkable heritage with the world on Monday soon after the cabinet meeting.

As part of the festivities, the state will host a three-day mega theatrical performance, known as "Mahanatika," in New Delhi on April 12, 13, and 14. This grand play will showcase the life, achievements and contribution of King Vikramaditya, the ruler credited with introducing the Vikrami calendar -- a cornerstone of the Hindu tradition.

The performance aims to reassert Ujjain's role as a global hub for time calculation. Minister Vijayavargiya also emphasised traditional health practices, advocating the consumption of jaggery, coriander, and neem to bolster immunity and promote year-round wellness.

He further announced that all ministers will actively participate in the Gudi Padwa festivities across the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in his vision to re-establish Ujjain's prominence, seeks to replace Greenwich with Ujjain as the global Prime Meridian. On occasions, he questioned the modern convention of starting a day at midnight, suggesting that the ancient practice of beginning at sunrise is more natural and meaningful.

Yadav also critiqued the neglect of Vedic methods in favour of Western time standards. In a symbolic gesture, the Vikramaditya Vedic Clock, inaugurated last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stands tall in Jantar Mantar, Ujjain. This unique clock merges ancient Panchang-based calculations with modern timekeeping, featuring planetary positions, Muhurat timings, astrological insights, IST (Indian Standard Time), and GMT (Greenwich Mean Time).

Experts continue to highlight Ujjain's role as the centre of time calculation, a reputation that has endured for centuries. With the Tropic of Cancer passing through this historic city, its contributions to global timekeeping remain unparalleled.

