Emraan Hashmi announces ‘Awarapan 2’ on b’day, to release on April 3, 2026

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) On the occasion of his 46th birthday on Monday, actor Emraan Hashmi treated his fans by announcing the sequel of “Awarapan”, which has been locked for April 3, 2026 release.

“Bas mujhe kuch aur der zinda rakh… #Awarapan2 in cinemas, 3rd April 2026. #Awarapan2 @Visheshb7 @Visheshfilms #MukeshBhatt #VisheshFilms,” Emraan captioned the post.

The sequel is a tribute to all the fans who have loved and celebrated Awarapan and unwavering dedication of Shivam, the character Emraan essayed in “Awarapan”.

Reuniting with Vishesh Films, the film is set for a theatrical release directed by Nitin Kakkar, written by Bilal Siddiqui and produced by Vishesh Bhatt. Promising to be an intense action drama, Awarapan 2 picks up where Shivam’s story left off, bringing back the grit, emotions, unforgettable moments and blockbuster music that made Awarapan a cult classic.

The partnership between Emraan Hashmi and Vishesh Films has created magic with films such as Jannat, Murder, Raaz, Gangster, Hamari Adhuri Kahani and Awarapan.

Currently in pre-production, the film is gearing up to go on floors soon.

An action crime film, “Awarapan” released in 2007. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film was an uncredited remake of the South Korean film A Bittersweet Life.

It stars Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, and Ashutosh Rana. In the film, gangster Shivam Pandit is ordered by his boss Bharat Malik to watch over Reema, Malik's secret Pakistani mistress.

Emraan was last seen in the action thriller “Tiger 3” starring Salman Khan in 2023. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, it is the fifth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and a third part to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

“Tiger 3” explores the origins of a mutual connection between Tiger and Zoya and also follows Tiger and Zoya's attempts to fight off Zoya's former mentor, Aatish Rehman, a rogue ISI agent, who uses them to stage a coup against the Government of Pakistan in pursuit of a destructive agenda against India.

