MP: Farmers in Jhabua reap benefits of PM-KISAN scheme

Jhabua, May 17 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme has brought significant improvements to the lives of farmers in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district. The scheme, which provides financial assistance to farmers, has boosted their economic stability and enhanced agricultural activities, thereby contributing to overall rural development.

With its continued success, the scheme is playing a crucial role in uplifting farmers in the region, ensuring that they are more financially independent and secure.

Launched by the central government, PM-KISAN aims to support landholding farmers by providing them with an annual sum of Rs 6,000, which is disbursed in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. This financial aid helps farmers manage their agricultural expenses and improve their livelihood. With this assistance, farmers are able to buy essential inputs such as seeds, fertilisers, and agricultural tools, thereby improving their productivity.

IANS spoke with several farmers from Jhabua to understand how the PM-KISAN scheme has impacted their lives.

Dinesh Patidar, a farmer from Anantkhedi village, shared, “The Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana has resolved many of our financial challenges. The money we receive through this scheme helps us purchase agricultural goods, and there are many forms of support available for us.”

Ramchandra Dangi, another farmer, said, “With the financial assistance from the scheme, we are able to buy fertilisers and seeds. This support is crucial in covering the initial expenses required for farming. I want to thank the government for this.”

Nandlal Patidar Jamli, a farmer, expressed his appreciation for the scheme, stating, “The Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a great initiative by Modi ji for farmers. It is especially beneficial for small and poor farmers, who are gaining a lot from this scheme. It helps us buy fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides for our crops.”

Rajendra Patidar, a farmer from Jamli, said, “I received the 19th instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. This money fulfils our agricultural needs, allowing us to invest in the farm’s development.”

Meanwhile, Dharmaraj Patidar, another farmer from Bani village, added, “The government is providing significant financial assistance to farmers. However, I believe the government should consider increasing the amount to make farmers financially stronger in the long run.”

The PM-KISAN scheme is part of the central government's efforts to provide economic security to farmers across India. Since its launch on February 24, 2019, the scheme has been instrumental in supporting cultivable landholding families. Under this initiative, the Rs 6,000 annual benefit is transferred directly into the Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of farmers, ensuring transparency and eliminating the involvement of middlemen.

To date, more than Rs 2.60 lakh crores have been disbursed to over 11 crore farmers, making the scheme one of the largest agricultural welfare initiatives in the country. The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system ensures that farmers receive the funds in a timely and efficient manner.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently addressed the media regarding the upcoming release of the 19th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme. He highlighted that over Rs 3.46 lakh crores have been distributed to more than 11 crore farmer families through 18 instalments, underscoring the widespread impact of the scheme.

The scheme has helped farmers across the nation not only by providing financial aid but also by contributing to their overall economic empowerment. In regions like Jhabua, where agriculture forms the backbone of the economy, the PM-KISAN Yojana is playing a pivotal role in enhancing productivity and improving the quality of life for farmers.

With continued support from the government, the future of agriculture in rural India looks brighter, and the success of initiatives like PM-KISAN is paving the way for a more prosperous farming community.

