H-1B Visa Cuts Spark Fear Among Immigrants Amid Rising U.S. Job Protectionism

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has chosen 120,141 H-1B visa petitions for the year 2026, which is the lowest level of approval since 2021. This is a drastic fall compared to previous years, once again sparking intense controversy among conservative circles about how the program is affecting American employment.

Right-wing activist and Trump supporter Laura Loomer went on X to voice her grievances, writing, "US workers are being replaced. 120,000 H-1B visas approved for 2026. Not good." Loomer's tweet reflects a wider split in the MAGA camp.

On the one hand, names like Elon Musk, David Sacks, and Vivek Ramaswamy push for increasing the H-1B visa program to draw international talent and keep the United States competitive. On the other, Steve Bannon and Loomer claim the program hurts American workers and demand a sharp cut in issuing visas.

"H-1Bs we require this year, ZERO," Bannon insisted, decrying the approvals in light of mass firings and increases in AI-powered job displacement. "All visas issued must be rescinded and all jobs awarded to an American."

USCIS received 358,737 H-1B petitions for FY 2026, of which 343,981 were found to be eligible—a 27% decrease from the previous year's 470,342. The yearly quota is 65,000 general H-1B visas and 20,000 more for individuals who have U.S. advanced degrees.

Although the backlash, the H-1B visa program is a lifeline for essential sectors including technology, finance, and academia. Major tech firms like Amazon, Google, Meta, and Tesla were able to secure thousands of H-1B visas in 2024 to hire talented professionals into the country.

The dispute is the latest on a rocky year that witnessed so-called "Christmas H-1B" outrage, which boosted anti-immigration rhetoric among certain MAGA enthusiasts.

An X account for US Tech Workers tweeted, "H-1B visa numbers for FY 2026: In the face of mass tech layoffs and voter outrage — particularly in the aftermath of the Christmas H-1B furor — the Trump administration remains hands-off: 120,141 NEW H-1Bs chosen for FY2026. Demand for them is still strong despite layoffs — definite indicator US workers are being displaced."

As the debate rages on, the future of the H-1B program is an area of hot debate in immigration, labor, and economic competitiveness discussions in the U.S.