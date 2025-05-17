When Jeetendra spoke about how he polished his dancing skills

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Veteran actor Jeetendra once shared the story of his dance teacher’s resilience that made him one of the well-known dancers in Hindi cinema.

In an old video, the actor can be seen talking about his relationship with dance, and how he worked hard to learn and cultivate the skill.

He said, “The first song I did, the one I rehearsed for, was ‘Gunaho Ka Devta’. The dance master was Hiralalji. Hiralalji used to make me work really hard. I remember that the song I did before the movie started, I rehearsed for 10 days for that song. 10 days, meaning from morning to evening. And my heroine, Raishree, also used to come. I got tired and took a day off. I went to watch a movie”.

The actor then went on to share what happened next while he was watching the movie, as he said, “There was a slide. It said, ‘Jitendra, you're wanted outside’. I got scared. When I came out, Hiralalji was standing there. And then the way he welcomed me. But he is one man, I am so grateful. Whatever I am today, basically I am totally left-footed. But it’s because of Hiralalji, whatever I do, I do it because of his training”.

Last year in December, Jeetendra celebrated 50th marriage anniversary with his wife Shobha Kapoor. On the occasion, the senior actor remarried the love of his life in the presence of his family and friends. His daughter Ektaa Kapoor took to her Instagram, and shared a video from the event. The event was organised at their residence, Krishna bungalow in the Juhu area of Mumbai, and saw many talents from the film and television industries in attendance.

Actors like Sonali Bendre, Anil Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, David Dhawan, and others from the Hindi film industry joined the celebrations. Actress Krystle D'Souza also took to her Instagram, and shared pictures from the event in which she can be seen in the company of Ektaa Kapoor and other actors.

