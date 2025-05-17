BSF arrests two smugglers along Indo-B’desh border, over 1 kg gold seized

Kolkata, May 17 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) arrested two smugglers and seized 10 gold biscuits worth nearly 1.11 crore from them along the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) in the North 24-Parganas district of West Bengal on Friday, said N K Pandey, DIG and spokesperson, South Bengal Frontier, BSF on Saturday.

“Jawans at the Hakimpur Border Outpost received concrete information regarding a gold smuggling attempt. Acting on this intelligence, the jawans launched a special and well-planned operation. All personnel at the Hakimpur check post were placed on high alert, and surveillance was intensified across all possible routes and sensitive areas,” he said.

DIG Pandey said that around 10.30 am, the jawans noticed the suspicious movement of two individuals near Hakimpur Uttarpara village. Both were stopped and questioned, followed by a thorough search, adding that during the search, 10 gold biscuits were recovered from their possession.

“The smugglers were immediately detained and taken to the Hakimpur BOP for further interrogation. During preliminary interrogation, both smugglers revealed that they are residents of the Hakimpur Uttarpara village. They admitted that they were supposed to hand over the gold to another resident of the same village, for which they were to be paid Rs 2,800. The total weight of the seized gold is 1.167 kilograms, with an estimated market value of Rs 1.11 crore,” the DIG said.

In separate operations on the same day, jawans of the 32 Battalion in the Nadia district and the 143 Battalion in North 24 Parganas district seized 41 kilograms of ganja.

The seizures were made while smugglers were attempting to smuggle the contraband from India into Bangladesh. The seized Gold and Ganja have been handed over to the concerned department.

DIG Pandey said that the jawans of the BSF are fully capable and committed to stop the illegal activities of smuggling along the border.

“I urge border residents to give any information related to gold smuggling to BSF's Seema Sathi helpline number 14419 or send voice or text messages to the WhatsApp number 9903472227. Those providing credible information will be suitably rewarded and their identities will remain confidential,” he said.

