MP: Digvijaya Singh demands judicial inquiry into Harda incident

Harda, July 14 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Digvijaya Singh, on Monday demanded a judicial inquiry into the Harda incident, wherein police used "mild force" against Karni Sena during a protest.

Digvijaya Singh, who visited Harda and held a meeting with the representatives of Karni and people from the Rajput community on Monday, alleged that the police's action against Karni Sena was "barbaric".

He alleged that people who did not participate in the protest were dragged from their houses and beaten up by police.

"Karni Sena, along with other organisations of the Kshatriya community, have demanded a judicial inquiry. A memorandum has been prepared, which will be sent to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav after he returns from the foreign visit. A particular community (Kshatriya) has been targeted, which won't be tolerated," Digvijaya Singh said, addressing the press in Harda.

He further demanded that the Harda district collector, SP, SDOP and all senior officials whose role has been in question during the incident should be transferred.

"A fair and transparent judicial inquiry is possible only when all senior police officials, including Harda SP, Additional SP, along with the district collector and SDM, are transferred from here," Singh said.

Briefing the press, the Congress leader also claimed that people who were gathered for a condolence meet at a Rajput hostel were dragged and beaten up mercilessly by police.

"I understand that police apply force to control the situation. But why were those who were attending a condolence meeting beaten up? Were they involved in any anti-social activities? Therefore, a judicial inquiry should be ordered into this matter," he added.

Digvijaya further stated that initially, it was an issue between two people, but the police took the matter very casually, and the accused person got bail immediately after he was produced in the court.

"Nearly a dozen members of Karni Sena, who were present at the court, demanded that the accused person should be handed over to them, which is not possible, and I also accept it. But the question is that if the police deliberately made it a weak case against the accused, and he got the bail easily?" Digvijaya asked.

The protest took place on Saturday, when members of the Karni Sena staged a demonstration demanding the release of their Harda district president, who had been arrested earlier in connection with a local dispute.

To control the situation, police reportedly fired tear gas shells, used water cannons, and resorted to a lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

More than 60 people, including Karni Sena national president Jeevan Singh Sherpur, were detained.

In response, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Sunday.

