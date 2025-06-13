MP defers Ladli Behna instalment release event after Air India plane crash

Bhopal, June 13 (IANS) The 25th instalment of Madhya Pradesh’s flagship ‘Ladli Behan Yojana’, originally scheduled for release on Friday (June 13), has been postponed following the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav was set to disburse the funds during a public event in Jabalpur on Friday, but in light of the tragedy, all related programmes were deferred.

The chief minister wrote on his X handle, “As the nation grieves the loss of lives in the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash, I have decided to postpone the events scheduled in Jabalpur and Indore on 13 June. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families. May they find strength in this difficult hour.”

Despite the delay, the government has reaffirmed its commitment to the scheme, which currently provides Rs 1,250 per month to 1.27 crore women across the state.

The instalment -- amounting to nearly Rs 1,500 crore -- is expected to be transferred soon, although a revised date has not yet been announced.

Launched in June 2023, the Ladli Behan Yojana was envisioned to empower women economically and socially. Initially offering Rs 1,000 per month, the amount was raised to Rs 1,250 on Raksha Bandhan 2023, with a long-term goal of reaching Rs 3,000 per beneficiary.

The scheme has disbursed over Rs 28,000 crore across 24 instalments, significantly impacting household stability and women’s autonomy in financial decisions.

In a major policy expansion, state Finance Minister Jagdish Devda announced in the 2025–26 Budget that the scheme will now be integrated with national social security programs. Beneficiaries will be linked to the ‘Atal Pension Yojana’, ‘Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana’, and ‘Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana’, offering life and accident insurance as well as post-retirement financial support. This integration aims to ensure long-term security for women, especially those in vulnerable socio-economic groups.

A budgetary allocation of Rs 18,669 crore has been earmarked for the ‘Ladli Behan Yojana’ this fiscal year, underscoring the government’s continued prioritisation of women’s welfare.

As the people mourn the Ahmedabad tragedy, the scheme remains a symbol of resilience and hope for millions of women in Madhya Pradesh.

