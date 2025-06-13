NIFT 2025 result: Direct link, Expected date and Process to check!

The much-awaited NIFT 2025 final result for admissions is about to arrive. Having cleared the Stage 2 exams, such as the Situation Test and Group Discussion/Personal Interview (GD/PI), the candidates are now sitting on the edge of their seats, eager to see the final merit list that will decide their fate for admissions to the highly sought-after B.Des and M.Des programs at different NIFT campuses.

Where and When to see NIFT 2025 Result

As per the admission schedule, the final merit is likely to be declared soon on the official NIFT website – nift.ac.in. Candidates will have to log in using their Application Number and Date of Birth to check their results. The final merit list will be shortlisted on the basis of combined performance in the CAT, GAT, and Stage 2 components, considering category-based reservations.

How to Check NIFT Final Result 2025

To check the result, candidates can follow these easy steps:

Go to the official NIFT or NTA website.

Click the "Final Result 2025" link.

Enter your login credentials (Application Number & Date of Birth).

Check and download your results.

Next Steps After Result Declaration

Once the result is announced, counseling and seat allocation will take place. Candidates are requested to hold their documents ready and remain updated through official releases to make the admission process smooth.

NIFT 2025 Colleges

NIFT has a total of 19 campuses within India, providing a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate design courses. The NIFT campuses are situated in:

New Delhi

Chennai

Gandhinagar

Hyderabad

Kolkata

Mumbai

Bengaluru

Raebareli

Bhopal

Kannur

Shillong

Patna

Kangra

Bhubaneswar

Jodhpur

Srinagar

Panchkula

Daman

Varanasi

Stay updated with the most recent information on NIFT 2025 results, counseling, and admission process.

