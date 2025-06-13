Airplane Crash, India-Pakistan War: Did Astro Sharmistha See It Coming?

An astrologer’s tweet, predicting a plane crash in 2025, is going viral on social media platforms in the wake of the horrific tragedy in Ahemdabad.

A Vedic Astrologer, Sharmistha had warned of a possible plane crash on June 5 in a post on X (formerly Twitter). She had also noted that the aviation sector would experience significant turbulence.

This was not the first time she warned of the plane crash. She had predicted a plane crash once in a post in October and again in December.

In her October 2024 post, she wrote, “Aviation boom around the world, major crash making headline as well.”

She made the same prediction once again in December 2024, stating, “Aviation sector will do better in 2025, also plane crash headlines may give us shock, predicted this two months back, check the tweet below. Already a bit betterment in aviation sector started. When Jupiter will be in Gemini part of Mrigashira & Ardra with the speed of approx 6.5deg per month, aviation will flourish but safety and security will be missing.”

In June this year, she stuck by her prediction and wrote, “Tata will make Rafale fuselage in Hyderabad. This is just aviation expansion, ISRO will surprise the world in Space and satellite engineering, space tourism in coming two years. Predicted this last year via Nakshatra transit. I am still holding high the prediction of Plane crash and destruction in aviation in 2025. #ArtOfPrediction”

While her tweets previously went unnoticed, netizens are shook by the accuracy. As eerie as it seems, her predictions have stoked a debate on astrology’s place in public discourse, especially when paired with real-life disasters.

The Air India AI-171 flight heading to London Gatwick crashed in Ahemdabad just minutes after takeoff. The aircraft, with 242 passengers and crew onboard, erupted into a massive fireball – claiming the lives of 241 people. A sole survivor emerged from the tragedy.

With a following of over 111,000 on X, Sharmistha has made predictions about policy changes and strict governance in 2025, including the passage of the WAQF Amendment Bill and Immigration and Foreigners Bill.

She has predicted about a range of news and events, including the possibility of Bharat taking back parts of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POJK) in 2025 and 2027.

In a post on September 8, she predicted that 2025 would be the hardest year for Pakistan. “So much so that even their Army will be helpless. Imran khan may come out of jail in few months. Pakistan will have food crisis, disaster through natural calamity, civil war, high death rate etc. Pakistan will be divided in parts in a year time. Inka bhuk mari dekh ke Bangladesh will be a bit scared and in limit. Indians shud sit back relax and enjoy the drama of Pakistan in 2025.”

After India retaliated to the Pahalgam terror attack with Operation Sindoor by launching precision strikes on terrorist camps on May 7, Sharmistha had predicted that the war will continue till September-October 2025. While India strongly asserted that India had only targeted terrorist camps, Pakistan launched a military operation striking civilian infrastructure in India’s border districts.

Asking netizens to “keep calm and trust the Army”, she wrote on May 9, “We are getting back POJK, we are getting back our land. Keep supporting the Govt, be alert and keep cash handy. Causalities will be from our side as well. Reminding my last year tweet on Pakistan.”

India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on May 10 to halt all military operations. However, India continues to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance as a means to pressure Pakistan into halting its support for terrorism.