MP to construct working-women hostels in industrial areas

Bhopal/Indore, May 20 (IANS) Following Central government's initiatives to establish working women's hostels in industrial areas to provide safe and affordable accommodation for female workers, Madhya Pradesh cabinet has approved the construction of hostels in all industrial hubs such as Udyog Nagri Pithampur (near Indore) and Mandideep (near Bhopal) and Malapur (near Gwalior).

In the first phase, the state has decided to make its investment of Rs 66 crore in Udyogpuri (Ujjain), Rs 76 crore in Pithampur, Rs 29 crore in Malanpur and Rs 77 crore in Mandideep.

More funds will be invested in other industrial areas at a later stage.

The government is considering financial support from industries through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to aid in the development of these facilities, the minister said.

"Central and State governments will construct residential facilities for women in all industrial areas. Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is taking an interest in this project, so the state is getting support from the Central government. The state is proactive in construction for residential areas for working women in industrial areas," Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said after the Cabinet meeting in Indore.

The state cabinet meeting was organised in Indore to pay reverence to the Holkar dynasty ruler Ahilyabai.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Bhopal and will dedicate the Indore Metro Rail project on May 31 virtually from Bhopal, the minister said.

Additionally, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed the expansion of the 'Sakhi-Niwas' hostel facilities under Mission Shakti, ensuring that hostels are available in all cities and industrial areas where a significant number of women are employed. These hostels will also serve as centres for skill development and employment-oriented training.

Other states, such as Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, have also launched similar initiatives.

Tamil Nadu has established multiple working women's hostels across various districts, equipped with biometric attendance, CCTV surveillance, and other modern amenities.

In Andhra Pradesh, the government has sanctioned hostels in Visakhapatnam under a public-private partnership model, ensuring safe and well-equipped accommodations for working women.

At the national level, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has allocated Rs 5,000 crore for the construction of new hostels across 28 states under the Sakhi Niwas Scheme.

This initiative aims to enhance women’s participation in the workforce by providing secure housing options. The Working Women Hostel Scheme, originally launched in 1972-73, continues to support the construction and expansion of hostels in urban, semi-urban, and rural areas where employment opportunities exist.

