MP: Congress delegation meets DGP after Jitu Patwari's brothers booked for land grabbing

Bhopal, May 28 (IANS) A delegation of Madhya Pradesh Congress led by the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the State Assembly, Umang Singhar, met Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana at Police Headquarters on Wednesday.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari's two brothers -- Nanna Patwari and Bharat Patwari -- were booked under the charges of "land grabbing" and "threatening" based on a complaint lodged by a senior citizen in Indore on Tuesday.

After the meeting, Umang Singhar said that the delegation submitted a memorandum to the DGP, adding that the Congress has demanded an independent inquiry in the matter, and claimed that Patwari’s brothers have been falsely implicated in the case.

"The BJP government implicated Congress workers on fake charges to stop our voice, and now they have started harassing our family members too. Indore police have booked Jitu Patwari's brothers on the instructions of the BJP leaders. FIR was registered without any prior investigation into the matter," said Singhar.

The FIR was registered at the Tejaji Nagar police station of Indore against Nanna Patwari and Bharat Patwari.

A third accused in the FIR is Indore district rural Congress president Sadashiv Yadav.

The complainant, Narendra Mehta (74), a resident of Mahaveer Bagh area in Indore, alleged that Jitu Patwari’s brothers committed fraud with him and forcibly encroached upon 6.5 acres of land belonging to his family in the Umri Khedi rural area.

He accused the Patwari brothers of threatening him with life when he objected to their acts. The complainant informed the police that his 6.33-acre land in Umrikheda village on Khandwa Road was forcibly taken over by the accused on March 29.

Upon learning about the encroachment and reaching the site, Mehta was allegedly misbehaved with and threatened.

According to police, on the basis of Mehta's complaint, the FIR has been registered under Sections 318 (4), 336, 337, 338, 339, and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.

