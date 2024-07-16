MP Congress Chief lodged complaint of mobile hacking

Bhopal, July 16 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the police alleging that his mobile phone had been hacked.

In a written complaint, Patwari said he suspected that this (cyber) attack could be a political conspiracy against him.

Patwari along with Madhya Pradesh Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar and other PCC office bearers lodged the complaint with the cyber cell of Madhya Pradesh Police.

“As a political figure, this situation puts me at even greater risk due to the nature of my profession and the people associated with me. Moreover, Apple has specifically said that it has high confidence in this warning, thus a caution to take this threat with utmost seriousness,” Patwari told the police in his complaint.

Patwari’s written complaint submitted to the cyber cell of MP police, further stated that: “It is imperative to note here that this type of mercenary spyware attacks, such as those using Pegasus from NSO group, are exceptionally rare and vastly sophisticated than regular cyber-criminal activity.”

Congress has urged police to investigate the matter as it could be a political conspiracy against Jitu Patwari.

“I would request the police to provide me with speedy and adequate protection and ensure that my privacy and legal and fundamental rights are safeguarded against such threats in future. And also to take appropriate action against the accused person after conducting the preliminary investigation,” it reads.

