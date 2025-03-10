MP CM, Scindia to inaugurate Madhav National Park as 9th tiger reserve today

Bhopal, March 10 (IANS) Set against the backdrop of a 13-km long stone wall that stands as a barrier between humans and tigers, Madhav National Park in Shivpuri is poised for a significant moment on Monday when state Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will release two tigers in the wilderness.

In a ceremony on Monday, Chief Minister Yadav and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will officially inaugurate Madhya Pradesh's 9th Tiger Reserve.

The day coincides with the birth anniversary of former Union Minister Madhavrao Scindia, in whose honour the reserve has been named.

The event will be marked by the release of a majestic tiger and tigress into the park, symbolising a milestone in wildlife conservation.

CM Yadav will also unveil the 13-km long stone safety wall that delineates the sanctuary, safeguarding both humans and tigers.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting tigers to Madhav National Park with the honour of becoming the country's 58th Tiger Reserve and Madhya Pradesh's 9th, CM Yadav emphasized the significance of this achievement.

CM Yadav highlighted that the establishment of the Tiger Reserve will elevate wildlife conservation efforts and propel tourism to unprecedented heights. He remarked on the rich historical and natural heritage of Madhav National Park.

Spanning an expansive area, the Madhav Tiger Reserve encompasses 32,429 hectares of reserved forest, 2,422 hectares of protected forest, and 2,671 hectares of revenue area, totaling 37,523 hectares or 375 square km.

Currently, the reserve is home to five tigers, comprising two males and three females. Remarkably, one of the tigresses gave birth to two cubs nine months ago. With the addition of the two new tigers on Monday, the total tiger population in the reserve will rise to seven.

The park also boasts George Castle locally known as Bankhade Kothi. It was built in 1911 by the ruler Madhavao Scindia for an overnight stay by King George Vth of the United Kingdom.

However, he never stayed there. The park is in the vicinity of the shores of Sakhya Sagar Lake which has a boat club, from where the park visitors can see a number of migratory birds, especially in winter.

A viewing lodge constructed by the then Maharaja called the Shooting Box, is situated above the Sakhya Sagar lake. Wildlife lovers can take pictures of birds without disturbing them from the shooting box.

