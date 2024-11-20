MP CM raises Gujarat CM dashboard, says ‘it’s the need of the hour’

Bhopal, Nov 20 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday visited Gujarat and met top officials of the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s administration in Gandhinagar.

During the meeting, Gujarat officials gave a presentation on the functioning of the CM (Bhupendra Patel) dashboard, the process to monitor the progress of ongoing projects and other governance improvement measures in the neighbouring state.

During the meeting, Mohan Yadav sought information about the arrangements made for e-governance applications, web services, call centres, and data collection from villages.

After observing the functioning of the system, Yadav said, "CM dashboard is an excellent example of the use of technology to improve the functioning of the government, facilitate citizens and improve the standard of living of the common people. It's need of hour."

Notably the Gujarat CM Dashboard is a digital platform and is helpful in monitoring and evaluating various programmes, schemes, and progress of the state government.

The dashboard has been developed to make the state administration transparent, effective, and accountable. It monitors and assesses the progress of the schemes, ensuring that the schemes are implemented in a timely and effective manner.

CM Mohan Yadav along with top bureaucrats of his government, including Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, reached Gujarat on Tuesday evening. Upon reaching there, he met Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar and held a discussion on key issues.

