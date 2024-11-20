US envoy says additional progress made in Lebanon on ceasefire proposal

Beirut, Nov 20 (IANS) Visiting US envoy Amos Hochstein said Wednesday that negotiations with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri about a ceasefire draft in Lebanon have made additional progress, local TV channel MTV reported.

"The points of contention regarding the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon cannot be disclosed publicly, but we have achieved positive progress in the negotiations with House Speaker Berri," Hochstein said following his second meeting with Berri at Lebanon's Ain el Tineh.

Hochstein did not provide additional details but said he would visit Israel later in the day to discuss the ceasefire proposal with Israeli authorities.

"We will take it one step at a time," he said. "I will work with the next US administration on calming efforts in Lebanon."

Hochstein met with Berri in Beirut on Tuesday and said later that they had "constructive talks," adding that a solution to the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel is close.

"It is now within our grasp ... As the window is now, I hope the coming days yield a resolute decision," he said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has intensified its airstrikes on Lebanon in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah. In early October, Israel initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon.

