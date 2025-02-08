MP CM Mohan Yadav takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam

Bhopal, Feb 8 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took a holy dip at Sangam on Saturday during Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

On this occasion, CM Mohan Yadav was accompanied by his family members and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Chief Minister Yadav later said that Maha Kumbh is the king of all the pilgrimages, and he was fortunate to take a holy dip.

He stated that Prayagraj is a revered centre of faith and devotion for millions of Hindu people, and this is the reason crores of people come here for a holy dip.

After a ritualistic bath at Sangam, Chief Minister Yadav said, "It was a pleasure to take a bath here at Triveni Gangam. I have urged Maa Ganga to fulfil all the wishes of people of the state, especially, youths who are struggling for employment."

He took to social media platform X to share his feelings about the spiritual visit with family, and wrote, "Today, I took a dip with my wife at Sangam and worshipped for the good fortune of the people of Madhya Pradesh. It filled me with feelings of divinity, and I wish this Sangam remains uninterrupted for eternity."

Later, Chief Minister Yadav also participated in a religious programme - 'Ekatma Dham' in Prayagraj.

He also visited the camp of Juna Peethadhishwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar to seek his blessings.

Sangam is the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj. All these three holy rivers come from different directions and meet at a particular point in Prayagraj, which is called Sangam.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, hosted in the historically spiritual city of Prayagraj, continues its tradition of attracting vast numbers of pilgrims both domestically and internationally.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which began on January 13, is set to continue until February 26.

