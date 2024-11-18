MP CM to lead 5 roadshows in Mumbai on last of day Maha poll campaign 

Bhopal, Nov 18 (IANS) On the last day of campaigning for Maharashtra Assembly elections, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will lead the BJP's campaign in Mumbai on Monday.

He is scheduled to lead as many as five roadshows along with addressing public rallies in different Assembly segments, including Dharavi and Kandivali in the economic capital of India.

The high-voltage campaign for the Maharashtra Assembly elections will draw closer by Monday evening and the single-phase voting in 288 seats is scheduled for November 20.

On Sunday, he had addressed three public rallies in Jalgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and urged people to support the BJP candidates in Assembly elections.

Mohan Yadav, who was included in the list of BJP's star campaigners for Maharashtra Assembly elections, has made multiple visits to the state for the past few weeks. Previously, he has campaigned in Nagpur and Amravati districts.

Before leaving for Mumbai from the state capital Bhopal on Monday, CM Yadav expressed hope that the Mahayuti alliance would form the government in Maharashtra again after the Assembly polls.

He also expressed his pleasure that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the public's support for BJP was increasing.

CM Yadav stated that the country has witnessed all-round growth under the leadership of PM Modi and his popularity is also continuously growing across the world.

The state will witness a two-way contest between two coalitions — the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), consisting of Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar), and Congress, and the Mahayuti Alliance, which brings together BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and NCP (Ajit Pawar). In the 2019 elections, BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44.

Voting for all 288 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 20, and the results will be declared on November 23.

Of the 288 Assembly seats, 234 come under the general category, 29 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 25 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

