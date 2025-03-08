MP CM lays foundation stone for new convention centre in Bhopal

Bhopal, March 8 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday laid the foundation stone for construction of new international convention centre in Bhopal.

The proposed building, which would be known as Kushabhau Thakre Internationl Convention Centre, would be constructed adjacent to Bhopal's historic Minto Hall.

The convention centre, which will be constructed by Madhya Pradesh's Tourism department, will cost around Rs 131 crore and it would be completed by March 2026.

"Bhopal's International Convention Centre will become a place for organising social, cultural and economic events, which will give wings to ideas for Madhya Pradesh's growth story," the Chief Minister said after laying down foundation stone of the project.

The two-storey convention centre will have design similar to the Minto Hall and both buildings will be inter-connected.

It will have an auditorium with a capacity of seating more than 2,000 persons, lodging and boarding facilities.

It will have a large size auditorium with more than 1,500 seating capacity and a banquet hall with over 2,000 capacity, beside a large size exibition centre and a conference hall.

It will also have media centre, business centre, restaurants, dining halls, galleries banquet, exhibition halls and all other amenities needed for a proper convention centre.

The facility will feature a grand entrance foyer, a 1,435-seat main hall, and three smaller halls with a capacity of 400 to 600 people each. The lower ground floor will house a 1,900-seat dining hall, an exhibition space, and a garden. The first and second floors will include a restaurant, bar, private dining area, business centre, travel desk, private lounges, a medical aid room, five suites, and ten guest rooms.

The project is aimed at promoting MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism in the city.

The exiting Minto Hall, which is also known as Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre, is the main venue where the state government organise key meetings and conferences.

During his visit to Bhopal on February 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chaired a meeting with Madhya Pradesh BJP leaders and Ministers at the same venue.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.