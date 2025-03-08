Om Birla, CM Sharma to inaugurate Rajasthan Constitution Club today

Jaipur, March 8 (IANS) The world-class Constitution Club of Rajasthan, established by the Assembly, will be inaugurated on Saturday by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

The inauguration will take place in adherence to Indian Sanatan and Vedic traditions, with a 'havan' ceremony where the dignitaries will offer the final 'aahuti' (an offering made to the gods in the ritual sacrifice).

On this occasion, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, along with members of the 16th Assembly, MPs from the state in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, former MLAs, and club members, will be present.

Speaker Devnani said that the inauguration ceremony will align with Indian Sanatan and Vedic traditions.

The event will commence with a 'havan', during which the Lok Sabha Speaker and CM Sharma will offer the final 'aahuti'.

The inauguration will also include garlanding the statue of Lord Ganesha, cutting the ribbon to open the club's facilities, and lighting the ceremonial lamp amid Vedic chants.

Speaker Devnani emphasised that the Constitution Club of Rajasthan has been developed on the lines of New Delhi's Constitution Club. The state-of-the-art facility covers an area of 1.95 lakh square feet, including a basement, ground floor, and five additional floors.

The club, constructed on a 4,948-square-metre plot near the Assembly at an estimated cost of Rs 80 crore, boasts world-class amenities. These include accommodations for guests, a restaurant, coffee house, swimming pool, auditorium, meeting hall, conference hall, VIP lounge, gym, salon, and courts for badminton, table tennis, and lawn tennis.

The Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha is the first Assembly in India to establish a Constitution Club.

Speaker Devnani highlighted that this initiative serves as a model for other states.

A short documentary film detailing the club's facilities and significance will be screened at the inauguration.

Additionally, a dedicated website has been launched to facilitate access to available resources.

Speaker Devnani noted that the Constitution Club of Rajasthan will become a key centre for intellectual exchange.

Former Rajasthan Chief Ministers and Assembly Speakers are also members of the club, providing new MLAs with the opportunity to learn from senior politicians' experiences.

The club will host workshops and seminars on various subjects, benefiting the people of the state, especially aspiring politicians.

The club will also play a crucial role in strengthening parliamentary traditions.

It will serve as a platform for discussions and deliberations on parliamentary practices, allowing new MLAs to understand legislative customs while experienced politicians share their insights.

The Rajasthan Assembly has announced that the inauguration ceremony will be broadcast live on its official YouTube channel, ensuring widespread access to this significant event.

