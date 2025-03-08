CM Lalduhoma urges Mizos to unite and preserve customs

Aizawl, March 8 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday emphasised the need to preserve the rich traditions of Mizo ancestors, particularly the practice of Hawihhawmna, showing respect through both words and actions.

The Chief Minister graced the state's most significant cultural festival, 'Chapchar Kut' and he was present on the opening day of the two-day carnival at the Assam Rifles ground in Aizawl as 'Kut Pa' (Father of the Festival).

Addressing the festival, Lalduhoma stressed that values such as respect for elders, selfless service, mutual understanding, and helping one another in times of need are fundamental to maintaining social harmony and unity.

He also spoke about the wisdom of Mizo ancestors, which continues to provide valuable guidance for both community well-being and economic progress.

Mizoram's Art and Culture Minister C. Lalsawivunga served as the 'Kut Thlengtu' (Host of the Festival).

This year's theme of the 'Chapchar Kut', "Zo Nun Ze Mawi-Hawihhawmna" (The Beautiful Zo Behaviour--Respect for Others), highlighted the importance of respect as a core value of Mizo society.

The celebration featured vibrant cultural performances from various soloist and groups, including the Mizo Cultural Organisation, MZP Choir, Young Mizo Association, Art and Culture Department, PC Girls' School, Assam Cultural Troupe (NEZCC), Nagaland Cultural Troupe (NEZCC), Fiji Cultural Troupe (ICCR), Bawm Cultural Troupe, and the Hmar Cultural Troupe.

The evening concluded with energetic performances by music bands, making the festival a grand showcase of Mizo culture and heritage.

'Chapchar Kut' literally means -- a festival held during the period when the bamboos and trees that have been cut down are being awaited to dry to be burnt for jhumming (slash and burn method of farming).

During this brief layoff period of jhumming, the Mizo ancestors could have all the time for themselves.

They spend their leisure hunting games, fishing, and others.

The Chapchar Kut festival evolved sometime between 1450-1600 A.D. when the Mizo forefathers inhabit Lentlang.

In the olden days, the festival could last for days and in the run-up to the grand finale, there were well laid down steps to be followed.

Everyone in the village has a role to play; of course, the youths were most involved in every stage of the preparation and in the festival itself.

Designed to be a festival of joy, all disputes and differences that may be there in the community should be settled, even altercation between married couples was a taboo during the celebration of the festival.

Abundant supply of meat must be there and home brewed liqour must be over-flowing to keep their spirit high.

They danced away all their cares and made merry all night long. That sums up how the Mizos celebrate Chapchar Kut in the olden days when they were heathens.

