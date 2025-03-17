MP: Brahmin organisation expresses concern over Mauganj incident, warns of protest

Bhopal, March 17 (IANS) The Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj on Sunday expressed its concern over mob lynching in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district where a local resident and a police officer were killed, while several other police personnel were injured.

State Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj President, Pushpendra Mishra, said that in the past two months, nearly a dozen people belonging to the Brahmin community were either killed or brutally attacked by mobs in different parts of the state.

"Before Mauganj's incident, four people from Brahmin community were brutally killed by a mob in Jabalpur in February. We accept that accused persons were arrested, but the question arises why Brahmins are being targeted in Madhya Pradesh?" Mishra said, while speaking to mediapersons in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, he also criticised State BJP President V.D. Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, accusing them of maintaining silence despite multiple incidents had occurred in the past two months.

He claimed that Brahmins were attacked in Chhatapur, Jabalpur, Mauganj and several other districts in the past two months.

"At present, V.D. Sharma and Rajendra Shukla are two powerful Brahmin leaders in the ruling BJP. They project themselves as Brahmin leaders during the elections, but they have maintained complete silence when people from the community need their help," Mishra added.

He also warned that Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj will stage a massive protest in Bhopal to express its annoyance against attacks on Brahmins.

"We will meet the state DGP on Monday and will handover a detailed list of incidents which had occurred in the past few months. If necessary steps are not taken, we will hold a protest in Bhopal," Mishra added.

Notably, a local resident Sunny Dube was lynched by a mob in Mauganj on Saturday and beaten up brutally, which resulted in his death in a locked room.

When local police reached to rescue him, a mob attacked the police team with sticks and pelted stones on them.

During the incident, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ramcharan Gautam, who was in the rescue operation team, died on the spot.

While three to four other policemen, who received severe injuries due to stone pelting, were admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa.

On Sunday, police have arrested at least six persons in connection with the attack on a police team in Mauganj district and they were questioned.

Rewa Divisional Commissioner, Saket Prakash Pandey, who visited the spot on Sunday, told media persons that the situation was brought under control, however, police personnel have been deployed to ensure better law and order in Dabra village in Mauganj.

"Later, when an additional police team reached there, they found the body of a man who was held captive in a house. Meanwhile, six persons were arrested and questioned by the police," Pandey said.

He added that when the police team went to the spot to rescue the captive, a large number of women, holding sticks and stones, assembled outside, while men were hidden inside keeping axe and other deadly weapons with them.

"A police team which went to rescue a captive in the village had no women police officer, while there were a large number of women present there. They started pelting stones, and the police team didn't attack them. This is an unfortunate incident," Pandey added.

