Clash over temple donation in Bihar: One injured, 3 arrested

Patna, March 17 (IANS) A clash broke out between two groups in Izmali village under Badharia police station in Bihar's Siwan district on Sunday, leaving one person injured, police said.

The incident was triggered when a group from Gopalganj was travelling on bikes to collect donations for the construction of a temple in Badarjimi village, Gopalganj.

Upon reaching a mosque in Izmali village under Badharia police station in adjoining Siwan district, they were attacked by some assailants standing near the mosque, leading to a fight.

"We have managed to arrest three persons so far. The injured person has been hospitalised and an investigation is underway to identify others involved," Amitesh Kumar, Siwan Superintendent of Police (SP), told IANS.

Kumar confirmed the police are monitoring the situation to avoid further tensions.

The district police deployed heavy police force at the village to avoid further escalation of communal tension.

Eyewitnesses claim that both groups pelted bricks and stones.

Upon receiving the information, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sadar 1 and Badharia police station head Rupesh Kumar Verma rushed to the spot.

Amitesh Kumar assured that the situation is under control, and further investigations are ongoing.

Despite the heavy deployment of the police personnel, communal tension prevails in the area.

During the Holi celebration, many incidents of violence occurred in Bihar's different districts.

This year Holi and Ramzan came in the same month and some leaders of different political parties gave provocative statements on the festivals.

Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul, BJP MLA from the Bipsi Assembly constituency in Madhubani district, said that Muslims should stay indoors on Holi to avoid being splashed with colours, sparking a controversy.

He added that if the Muslims wish to go outdoors, they should do so with a "big heart".

Anjum Ara, the Darbhanga Mayor, during the peace committee meeting, said that the Holi celebration should be stopped for two hours on March 14 to allow Friday Namaz to take place peacefully.

However, Anjum Ara apologised for her statement on March 15.

