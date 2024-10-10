MP becomes first state to introduce e-registration system 'Sampada 2.0', says CM Yadav 

Bhopal, Oct 10 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday launched 'Sampada 2.0', a version of registration software and mobile App.

With the launch of 'Samapada 2.0', Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to introduce such a unique and advanced e-registry system, which will ensure transparency and ease of business for property registration, CM Yadav said.

Launching the software at Kushabhau Thakre auditorium in Bhopal, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always stressed ensuring a "transparent" and "ease of living" system of governance.

"Madhya Pradesh has become the first state to introduce advanced Sampda 2.0 for e-registration and e-stamp of properties. Now, the people can get their property registration from anywhere," he added.

The implementation of the pilot project of this advanced software has been completed in Guna, Harda, Dindori, and Ratlam districts.

High-tech digital software will provide hassle-free registration of properties in all 55 districts in Madhya Pradesh.

The system (Sampada 2.0) will enable identification through e-KYC. Its features include GIS mapping of assets, biometric identification, and auto-formatting of documents. In this system, documents will be executed through e-sign and digital signature, eliminating the necessity of bringing witnesses.

Registration of certain documents will no longer require personal presence at the Sub Registrar's office. Communication with the registration officer will be done through video conferencing, and in many cases, no interaction will be required. Provision for video KYC has also been made for a person's identification.

An e-copy of documents will be available through Digi Locker, WhatsApp, and e-mail. There will also be a facility to generate e-Stamp. The property search process has been made simpler.

"This innovation will be convenient for the general public and help establish Madhya Pradesh as a leading state in e-governance," CM Yadav said.

