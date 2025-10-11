On The Road Movie Review: Romantic Crime Thriller Shifts Gears!

'On the Road' is the title of the latest box office release. A road trip thriller set against the scenic environs of Ladakh, the film is jointly produced by Surya Lakkoju and Rajesh Sharma. Let's find out what the film is all about!

Story:

Shruti and Rohan set out for Ladakh to celebrate their wedding anniversary. They have been married for two years and are totally in love with each other. Friction develops when Shruti's ex, Varun, bumps into them during their trip. What happens when Shruti discovers that Varun hasn't yet moved on despite a successful career in Canada? What happens when Rohan senses that something may be brewing between his wife and her ex? Besides the three characters, the film introduces an intimidating, creepy duo who cross paths with them in a desolate location.

Performances:

The performances are measured and real. The actors behave like the individuals from their socio-economic backgrounds would in real life. They are all from the upper echelons of their professional backgrounds. As such, their banter and conversations stay true to the milieu. Swati Mehra's performance reflects the dualities of her character. Karn Shastri and Raghav Tiwari are good. Ravi Singh, Rahul Kumar and others play different roles.

Technical Departments:

Gifty Mehra's cinematography captures the somewhat whimsical nature of the incidents. The camera angles remind the viewer of some moody atmospheric crime thrillers. While the movements are not too shaky, the multiple angles convey the intended tension. Surbhit Manocha and Naveen Kumar compose the background score; their work ensures that the mood is not over-the-top even when shocking events play out. Mandar Sawant's editing is nimble.

Analysis:

"Haunted by unforgettable memories, a man embarks on a final visit to his ex-girlfriend, who is on a secluded road trip with her husband. What follows unleashes a series of chaotic events." This is how the makers have described On The Road as. Writer-director Surya Lakkoju's writing had to play with the trickiness of the premise.

The entry of Varun, the female lead's ex, is the USP of the first half. Beneath his sophisticated exterior, he hides the dejection of a jilted lover. Based otherwise in Canada, he is "emotionally, mentally and physically screwed". He knows he is lost, but doesn't know how to stop being a creep. He justifies his "greed". Shruti subtly tries to avoid him when she runs into him after years. She knows she belongs to someone now. As she says, she has no choice but to be stone-hearted. On the other hand, Rohan comes across as an affectionate, loving husband who knows how to seduce his wife with surprises. When their world is shaken, both by known and unknown characters, the film presents an intimate view of their shifting mental states.

The film's dramatic moments are about how otherwise emotionally stable individuals make the wrong moves when seduced by affection or drowned out by confusions. The treatment in the more eventful second half is new-age. Sometimes, only the voice of a character is heard; the character is in the vicinity but is not seen. Close-up shots aside, the wide-angle shots are impressive.

Tricky, somewhat roundabout conversations in the first half give way to outright, straightforward ones in the second half. The choices made by the primary characters in rare situations are extreme for a reason. Their decisions make the film move from one sub-genre to another. The suspenseful screenplay, coupled with the whimsical behaviors of one or two characters, lends a touch of RGV. The entry of a gun-wielding character and his lecherous cousin further turns the drama into a romantic crime thriller. Since the story takes place in a territory alien to the characters, the backdrop amplifies the 'fear of the unknown' factor. The silences are long. The pauses are filled with the sound of the wind.

Verdict:

A suspenseful, well-acted road trip thriller that successfully navigates from an intimate relationship drama to an edgy crime thriller. The tension builds steadily, leading to a new-age, eventful second half amplified by stunning cinematography and a chilling backdrop. Worth a watch for its solid performances and intriguing blend of genres.