Shivani Talluri: Venkatesh Daggubati’s Relative Who Married NTR’s Brother-in-law Narne Nithiin

Narne Nithiin, actor and brother-in-law of NTR, got married to Shivani Talluri in a traditional ceremony held last night at a convention centre in Shankarpally, Hyderabad. NTR attended the wedding with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and their children Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram, becoming the centre of attention at the event.

Ever since the wedding news broke, everyone has been curious about Shivani Talluri. Reports suggest that Shivani is well connected to actor Venkatesh Daggubati’s family and is part of the extended Daggubati circle.

Their engagement ceremony was a grand affair, attended by many celebrities and family members, including Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Venkatesh Daggubati.

Shivani comes from a well-known Hyderabad-based family. She studied at Oakridge School in Hyderabad and went on to pursue higher education that helped shape her skills and knowledge.Interestingly, Shivani is related to some of the most prominent families in Telugu cinema — she’s now part of Jr NTR’s family and is also closely connected to the Bollineni family.

Also read: NTR's Brother-in-Law Narne Nithiin and Shivani Talluri Tie the Knot: Wedding Photos Out