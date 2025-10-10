O.. Cheliya Movie: Konchem Konchemga Melody Song Launched by Naveen Chandra

Audiences have always shown their love for beautiful love stories, and O.. Cheliya, produced by Rupasri Kopuru under the banners of SRS Movie Creations and Indira Devi Productions, is one such touching romantic tale. The film features Naga Pranav, Kaveri Karnika, and Aadhya Reddy in lead roles and is written and directed by M. Naga Rajasekhar Reddy.

Posters, glimpses, songs, and teasers released so far have already created strong buzz on social media. The team has now released another charming melody from the film. Actor Naveen Chandra launched the melodious number 'Konchem Konchemga', which is currently winning the hearts of listeners. MM Kumar’s composition stands out for its soothing tune, while Sudheer Bagadi’s lyrics are simple and heartfelt. Sung by Vagdhevi and Manoj, this duet beautifully captures the depth of the lead pair’s emotions, as reflected in the lyrical video that highlights their tender love story.

Speaking at the song’s launch, Naveen Chandra said, “I’ve released a wonderful melody from O.. Cheliya. The song ‘Konchem Konchemga’ is truly impressive. It’s been a while since we’ve heard such a pleasant tune. The lead pair looks charming, and the film blends love and thrilling elements perfectly. It’s refreshing to see new teams and makers entering the industry, and audiences will always support fresh talent. I wish the O.. Cheliya team, all the best.”

The film’s cinematography by Suresh Bala and editing by Upendra are expected to be among its highlights. The release date will be announced soon.