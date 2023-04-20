Mountain cycle rally in Himachal to cover 120 km

Shimla, April 20 (IANS) Intrepid cyclists of MTB Shimla will cover a distance of 120 km through back-country trails of Himachal Pradesh in two days, gaining a maximum elevation of 2,500 m, with a total elevation gain of 3,500 meters after flagging off from the state capital, rally organiser club HASTPA said on Thursday.

It claims the rally is the most difficult mountain race where the riders will face daunting rocky mud tracks, old forest jeep tracks, task of trails, single tracks, river crossing and treacherous uphill.

MTB Shimla, a two-stage MTB XCM, has entered its 10th edition with riders from 15 cities racing for the title of "King of Shivaliks".

Event organisers said this time there would be more professional and ranked riders.

State Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh Thakur would flag off the race on Friday from the historic Ridge. It will culminate at the same location on April 23.

