Motihari police arrest two shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi-Vikram Brar gang

Patna, Oct 23 (IANS) Motihari police arrested two shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Vikram Brar gang from Raxaul, located on the Indo-Nepal border in East Champaran district on Sunday.

Kantesh Kumar Mishra, SP, East Champaran District confirmed the arrest. He said that the shooters were wanted in Haryana and Rajasthan in many criminal cases.

"We learnt about the movement of two gangsters of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Vikram Brar gang in the district. Accordingly a dedicated team headed by ASP Raj sealed the border areas under Raxaul and Ramgarwa police stations in the district and arrested the accused," Mishra said.

The accused have been identified as Shashank Pandey, a native of Bettiah and Tribhuvan Shah, a native of a village in East Champaran District.

Police recovered two 9 mm pistols, 2100 in Nepali currency, apart from some Indian currency from their possession.

Shashank Pandey was involved in an extortion case in Ambala where he and members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang demanded Rs 50 lakh from an AAP leader and district president Makhan Singh Labana.

An FIR in this regard was registered in the Sector 9 police station (FIR number 83/23). He was also involved in a dacoity in a jewellery shop in Jaipur. An FIR (Number 225/21) was lodged against Pandey in Chomu police station in Jaipur.

FIRs of dacoity and extortion are registered in Shahabad Kurukshetra and Ambala against them as well. Tribhuvan Shah was also involved in many crimes.

