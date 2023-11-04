More head of states to visit Assam in near future: Assam CM

Guwahati, Nov 4 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa on Saturday said that more heads of state will soon visit the state as various nations have shown interest in visiting the northeastern state.

The Chief Minister said that Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's visit to Assam is a matter of great honor and it has led to hopes and aspirations between the two countries.

"Though Bhutan is a neighboring country, this is King’s first visit to the state. We are hoping that this will open the door for state visits from various other nations," he told media persons.

He said that the state government has done everything within its power to provide the King with the greatest hospitality, highlight the diverse culture of the state, and create chances for future cooperation.

The King visited Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve where he met with specialists of wildlife conservation and also checked the environmental issues. He also participated in a cultural event. He will have dinner with the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said that during the past two years, ambassadors from several nations have visited the state and conveyed their desire to reestablish connections.

“Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong told me that he was interested in visiting Assam during the G20 meeting in New Delhi,” the Chief Minister said.

