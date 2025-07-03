More austere than a monk: ML Mittal on PM Modi's early global journey

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) In a rare and deeply personal account, M. L. Mittal, Industrialist, Steel Industry, offered a vivid portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi — one shaped not by power or position, but by simplicity, conviction, and commitment to public service.

Mittal first met Narendra Modi in New York in 1998, during an international programme themed around the ancient Indian ideal of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ — ‘The world is one family’. The event, convened under the aegis of the United Nations, sought to revisit a decades-old resolution aimed at eradicating global poverty by 2050. Despite the lofty goal, progress had been negligible, prompting renewed international dialogue.

“At that time, Modi ji held no government position,” Mittal recalled. “Yet his maturity, clarity of thought, and global outlook left a deep impression on me. He asked, ‘How can you help me?’ —a question that reflected rare humility and purpose.” Though not formally affiliated with PM Modi’s organisation, Mittal offered to support its work wherever it had branches.

“He accepted that without hesitation. We were later given office space and staff support. But what stayed with me was not the structure—it was the man.” What struck Mittal most was PM Modi’s ascetic lifestyle. “He lived like a monk. He fasted twice a week, avoided air-conditioning and fans, ate only fruits, and slept on the floor. He never stayed in hotels—he preferred the homes of followers. Once, he opened his tiffin and said, ‘This is my food’—it was just jaggery and peanuts. I was stunned.”

During a shared stay, PM Modi chose the only room without air-conditioning or an attached bathroom—one used for press work. He would rise at 5 a.m. to prepare tea and set the breakfast table for others. “When I asked him not to trouble himself, he replied, ‘This is my work. Service is my habit.’ When I insisted, he gently said, ‘Please don’t stop me. Otherwise, I’ll have to find another place to stay.” Even after being appointed General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party and called to Delhi by LK Advani, PM Modi’s lifestyle remained unchanged.

“I congratulated him and joked that he must now be enjoying the perks of power. He said, ‘No, I stay in a servant’s quarter and use a dilapidated vehicle.’ I visited the address myself. There he was, in simple pyjamas, drenched in sweat, holding a mug of water—yet smiling as always. He said, ‘I’m the boss in the office, not at home.” Perhaps most telling was his frugality during foreign visits. “He told me he was allotted 25 dollars per day abroad, and he would save from that and return the rest to the party fund. ‘This is public money,’ he said. ‘It should be used in service.’ For Mr Mittal, these recollections are more than anecdotes—they are a testament to a leadership forged in restraint, humility, and purpose.

“He never entered politics for power. His path was one of service. The Gujarat model he pioneered has now become a global benchmark. But the foundation of that model—penance, sacrifice, and discipline—I saw it all in 1998.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.