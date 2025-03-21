More than 5 lakh students appear for Class 10 exam in Telangana

Hyderabad, March 21 (IANS) More than five lakh students are appearing in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examinations which began across Telangana on Friday.

The examination started at 9.30 a.m. at 2,650 examination centres amid tight security. Candidates were allowed into the centres up to 9.35 a.m. as the Director of Government Examination (DGE) allowed a five-minute grace period.

The hectic activity was seen outside the examination centres as students accompanied by their parents started arriving an hour before the exam. Students were seen checking their hall ticket numbers on the boards displayed outside the centres to know the room numbers allotted to them.

Police personnel were deployed to regulate the traffic and ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police commissioners imposed prohibitory orders around the examination centres for the smooth conduct of the examination.

Orders under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, banning assembly of persons were imposed within 500 yards of the examination centres to prevent disturbances, public obstruction or potential law and order issues.

Police also ordered the closure of all photocopy and internet centres located within a 100-metre radius of the centres during the period of examination.

A total of 5,09,403 students from 11,547 schools in the state registered for the examination which will be conducted till April 4.

All the examinations will be conducted from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., except the first language composite course and science subjects. The first language examination is from 9.30 a.m. to 12.50 p.m. Part-1 physical science and Part-2 biological science exams are from 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on two separate days.

A chief superintendent and a departmental officer were appointed for each of the examination centres. The chief superintendent's room in all the examination centres will be equipped with a CCTV unit.

The DGE also appointed 28,100 invigilators for the smooth conduct of the examination.

A round-the-clock control room has been set up at the office of DGE. All District Educational Offices were also addressing exam-related queries.

