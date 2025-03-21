As Class 10 board exams begin, K'taka Assembly urges parents not to pressure students

Bengaluru, March 21 (IANS) The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC, Class 10) Board exams commenced in Karnataka on Friday, with approximately 8.96 lakh students appearing for the examination across 15,881 examination centres in the state.

The Karnataka Assembly extended best wishes to the students and urged parents not to pressure their children.

The House also expressed concern over the circulation of fake question papers on social media before the exams and directed the State Minister for Education, Madhu Bangarappa, to take strict action.

Speaker U.T. Khader conveyed his message at the beginning of the session. He said, “Today, the SSLC (Class 10) board exams are beginning, and I want to wish the students good luck. About 8,96,447 students are taking the examination across 15,881 centres. Dear students, this is an important stage in your life. I urge you to write your exams without stress or fear. We hope you achieve good results. Your dedication, hard work, and the guidance of your parents and teachers will bring you success.”

He further added, “Parents should not put mental pressure on their children. It is important to provide them with emotional support. Your primary role is to help them focus on their studies peacefully.”

Addressing the students, he said, “Dear students, your Class 10 exams are the first phase of your academic journey; they are not the end of your life. We believe in you, and our support and blessings will always be with you. Our prayers are with you for success.”

Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa thanked the House for its good wishes for the students taking the board exams.

At this point, Speaker Khader intervened and expressed concern over fake question papers being circulated online.

He stated, “I appreciate the efforts of Minister Madhu Bangarappa. However, I want to bring to your attention that an App is systematically spreading messages claiming to have access to the question papers, which can be obtained by paying thousands of rupees. These messages also suggest that many students have already accessed these papers, misleading and luring others. I have seen these messages and sent them to you. Please investigate and take immediate action.”

Minister Madhu Bangarappa responded, stating that he had already issued a warning in this regard. “We are also verifying the matter through our department. Forwarding such messages unnecessarily is a serious offence. During the Class 12 exams, I personally met with students to ensure they were writing their exams without fear.”

He further added, “I usually avoid discussing social media forwards because, as a minister, if I comment on them, students may get disturbed when they hear about it. I am deliberately avoiding media discussions on this matter. However, trust that we have made all necessary preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of exams. We will also address the issue of fake question papers being circulated on social media before the exams.”

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka also shared his thoughts, stating, “We have all been through this phase. We have witnessed students experiencing stress and depression over their exam results. I want to appeal to parents not to put pressure on their children. This is my humble request. The students are already under stress, and even a slight drop in grades can cause them anxiety.”

He also raised concerns over the circulation of fake question papers, saying, “On social media, these fake question papers appear exactly like the original ones. Some students may be misled, which could negatively impact their exams. The government must take strict action through the police department to curb such social media forwards.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Siddaramaiah stated that the SSLC exams had begun and assured that the government had arranged for students to travel freely on RTC buses. He added, “Last year, I decided against awarding grace marks because students’ real abilities should be reflected in their performance. Grace marks were given during the Covid-19 pandemic, but this time, students will write their exams without the expectation of grace marks. I wish all students, both boys and girls, the best of luck on this occasion.”

