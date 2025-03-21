FIFA WC Qualifiers: Vini's late winner bags victory for Brazil as Peru snatch lifeline

Brasilia, March 21 (IANS) Vinicius Junior's last-gasp goal helped Brazil snatch a victory over Colombia and jumped to second place in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with 21 points.

Raphinha scored the first goal of the game from a penalty kick. The Colombians tied the match in the first half. But Vinícius Junior scored the winning goal in the second half's injury time, in an individual move.

“We all truly needed this victory. Everyone needed it: us players, the staff and the supporters. It gives us confidence. I think it’s the turning point that the team needed," said Raphinha.

Vini’s deflected strike settled an even, end-to-end encounter. The Selecao got off to a flying start when the Vini pipped Daniel Munoz to the ball and was tripped. Raphinha sent Camilo Vargas the wrong way with the resulting penalty. As the half wore on, Colombia, with Diaz began to take control and it was the Liverpool man who put them on level terms.

James Rodriguez capitalised upon a defensive lapse and fed Diaz, who cleverly worked just enough space to arrow the ball into the bottom corner. The second half was opportunity-shy, but, just before its end, Vinicius tried his luck and got a big reward, FIFA reports.

Rodriguez registered his 13th assist in CONMEBOL qualifying for the World Cup, equalling the total of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Only Alexis Sanchez (15) and Neymar (19) have more.

Elsewhere, centre-back Omar Alderete made it two winners in three games with the only goal as Paraguay overcame Chile in the South American qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 26. The result moved La Albirroja up to fourth – at least temporarily – and heightened the troubles of La Roja.

The two No7s had the best chances of the first half. First, Lucas Cepeda forced Paraguay goalkeeper Gatito Fernandez into smart save, before Ramon Sosa stylishly shuffled inside two challenges, only to sky his shot.

Paraguay made the breakthrough in the second. Juan Caceres headed an Enciso free-kick towards goal; Tony Sanabria flicked it on, and Alderete struck it home at the back post.

Meanwhile, Peru returned to winning ways against Bolivia in the FIFA World Cup 26 qualifiers with a 3-1 win.

Polo pounced on a loose ball to put Peru ahead, before playing in Guerrero, who muscled off his marker and steered it home to double the lead. A handball got Bolivia back into it, Terceros just beating Pedro Gallese from the spot.

La Verde threw everything at their hosts thereafter, but a poor clearance enabled La Blanquirroja to put the contest to bed. Flores’s first shot was parried, but he fired home to rebound to hike hopes of a great escape.

