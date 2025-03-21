Notorious criminal Sonu Singh arrested after encounter in Patna

Patna, March 21 (IANS) Notorious criminal Sonu Singh was arrested after an encounter with the Police in the Maner area of Patna district on Friday.

Following intelligence inputs, a joint team of Special Task Force and district police, led by Danapur ASP Bhanu Pratap Singh, raided Suarmarwa village around 3 a.m.

When the police approached, Singh tried to flee, leading to a chase and firing. The accused and his men fired several rounds at the police team as soon as they saw cops were approaching.

They tried to flee from the spot while firing at the joint team. In retaliation, the police team also fired at them.

Sharat R S, Patna City SP (West), confirmed the arrest: "We had information that Sonu was hiding in Suarmarwa village. Our team launched a raid, and during the chase, they fired several rounds. In retaliation, our team also fired at them. Sonu sustained a gunshot injury in his leg. He has been taken to PMCH hospital for treatment under police custody."

Singh was one the top 10 wanted criminals in the district with multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and loot lodged in different police stations in Patna district. He had been on the run for a long time.

Other criminals at the spot managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness.

Police teams are now tracking down the remaining absconding criminals.

Police interrogation is underway to gather information about his criminal activities and gang members.

He was involved in the Dahi Gop murder case.

Dahi Gop along with his friend Gorakh Rai were gunned down on December 21, 2024, in Pethia Bazar under the Danapur cantonment area.

