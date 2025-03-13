Morari Bapu pledges financial support to boost education in tribal areas of Gujarat

Ahmedabad, March 13 (IANS) In a gesture aimed at strengthening educational infrastructure in tribal regions, renowned spiritual leader Morari Bapu has announced a donation of Rs 1 lakh for every newly established school in the Songadh area of Gujarat.

This initiative is seen as a move to counter the growing trend of religious conversions occurring under the guise of free education in these underdeveloped regions.

The announcement was made during Morari Bapu's ongoing Ram Katha in Songadh, where a concerned listener raised the issue of how the absence of adequate educational facilities was leading to conversions.

The listener urged Bapu to advocate for the construction of more schools to provide quality education to tribal children and curb such activities.

Responding to this, Morari Bapu assured the audience that he would personally reach out to industrialists and philanthropists to support the establishment of schools in the region.

Moreover, he pledged that his charitable trust, Shri Chitrakoot Dham Talgajarda, would donate Rs 1 lakh to each newly constructed school as an incentive to promote education.

Morari Bapu is an exponent of the Ramayana. Born in Talgajarda, a village in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, Morari Bapu has dedicated his life to spreading the message of love, compassion, and unity through his discourses on the Ram Charit Manas.

His sermons, popularly known as "Ram Kathas", attract massive audiences not just in India but across the world.

With a career spanning over six decades, Morari Bapu has conducted over 900 Ram Kathas globally, promoting communal harmony and spiritual enlightenment.

The tribal regions of Gujarat, including Songadh, have long struggled with limited access to quality education.

This lack of infrastructure has allowed certain groups to influence local communities through free education initiatives, leading to religious conversions.

By stepping forward with financial support for new schools, Morari Bapu aims to empower the local population with knowledge and protect their cultural heritage.

Gujarat’s Minister of State for Home Affairs, Harsh Sanghvi, who was present during the event, praised Morari Bapu's noble gesture and assured the state’s cooperation in enhancing educational opportunities in the region.

