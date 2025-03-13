Aaditi Pohankar on Pammi’s dynamic with Bobby Deol aka Baby Nirala in 'Aashram Season 3 Part 2'

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Aaditi Pohankar, who brilliantly portrays Pammi in "Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2" recently shed light on the dynamic of her character with Bobby Deol's character, Baby Nirala.

Reflecting on her character’s journey, she shared “Pammi’s evolution is deeply shaped by her relationships with Bhopa and Ujagar – two forces influencing her in contrasting ways. With Bhopa, she experiences a complex mix of emotions, recognizing his buried humanity yet knowing she must stand firm against him. His presence, though dark, gives her a deceptive sense of strength, even if she knows it’s not real. In contrast, Ujagar offers her a rare sense of familial comfort, a bond she deeply values after her brother’s demise."

She added, "While one fuels her fight, the other reminds her of what she’s fighting for. Balancing these conflicting emotions was an intense experience, as Pammi learns to navigate the path between survival and sentiment.”

Aaditi further shared insights into Pammi’s battle with Baba Nirala, which unfolds in a high-stakes game, highlighting, “Her dynamic with Baba Nirala grows more intense after she uncovers his true nature. Pammi was never one to manipulate, but she wields it as a necessary tool for survival. The mounting tension between them unfolds naturally, with each action triggering the next like a domino effect. As Pammi embraces this new version of herself, she realizes that in order to fight Baba, she must play his game, even if it means losing a part of who she once was.”

The latest installment of "Ek Badnaam Aashram" brings yet another gripping chapter of Prakash Jha’s acclaimed crime drama, delving deeper into themes of power, revenge, faith, and betrayal. The show enjoys a stellar ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumar, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta, in pivotal roles.

"Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2" is currently streaming on Amazon MX Player.

