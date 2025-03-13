'Now PDA is their target': Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of spreading hatred

Lucknow, March 13 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading hatred in society and claimed that the public now feels the Constitution is not safe in the party's hands.

Addressing a press conference here, the former UP Chief Minister also alleged that the BJP is subverting the democratic process. "The BJP has adopted a new strategy to prevent people from casting their votes. That is why I have asked my party members to ensure that all those who have turned 18 register as voters," he said.

Accusing the BJP of targeting minority communities, Akhilesh Yadav said: "Right now, they are spreading hatred against the Muslim community. In the coming days, they will target the PDA community."

PDA is an acronym for Pichhda (backward classes), Dalit, and Adivasi (tribal communities).

He added that these communities, along with women and other minorities, are united in their resolve to strengthen the PDA's political voice.

Taking a swipe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the recent Kumbh Mela tragedy, Akhilesh Yadav referred to him as "Tees Maar Khan." According to a government statement, 30 pilgrims died in a stampede at the Kumbh in Prayagraj on January 29.

Mocking the Chief Minister's claims of employment generation during the Kumbh, he said: "CM Yogi claimed that lakhs of students in Prayagraj earned money by ferrying devotees on bikes during the Kumbh. When did the government decide that private vehicles can be used for commercial purposes? Does this mean that youth will now get employment once in 144 years?"

On the issue of language, Akhilesh Yadav defended Urdu, calling it an integral part of Indian culture. "We do not even realise when we switch between Urdu and Hindi. Yet, the BJP is opposing Urdu," he remarked.

He also criticised the government for disregarding judicial oversight. "The Supreme Court has repeatedly issued instructions and made important observations against the government, but they refuse to comply," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav asserted that his Samajwadi Party is fully prepared for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.