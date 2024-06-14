Monsoon Session of Maha Legislature from June 27-July 12; annual budget on June 28

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) The Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Legislature will be held from June 27 to July 12.

The decision on the 13-day Monsoon Session was taken at a meeting of the business advisory committees of the Assembly and Council held at the Vidhan Bhavan on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar, who holds the planning and finance portfolios, will present the state Economic Survey for 2023-24 on June 27, before tabling the annual budget for 2024-25 on June 28.

In the wake of the upcoming Assembly elections slated for September-October this year, Pawar is expected to make a slew of populist announcements in the ensuing budget.

Incidentally, Pawar and his party ministers skipped the business advisory committee meetings due to prior engagements while the leader of opposition in the state Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, attended the online.

On February 27, Pawar presented the Rs 600,522 crore interim budget for 2024-25 with a revenue deficit of Rs 9,734 crore.

The budget proposed no new taxes.

Pawar, who during the interim budget expressed the state government’s resolve to make Maharashtra a $1 trillion economy, is expected to propose a detailed roadmap in the annual budget.

In addition, he is likely to propose relief in stamp duty penalty and other cess considering the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Monsoon Session is expected to be a stormy affair as it will be the first occasion when the MahaYuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will come face to face after the Lok Sabha elections. In the elections, the MahaYuti could win 17 seats against the 31 won by the MVA.

