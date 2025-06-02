Monsoon rains take a break as schools reopen in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, June 2 (IANS) On Monday morning, as the new academic year began in Kerala, the rain gods seemed to have relented. After a week of heavy monsoon downpour that caused widespread disruption, the skies cleared and the sun shone brightly, offering a welcome respite.

Kerala has nearly 10,000 schools that follow the state syllabus. A record 4.5 lakh tiny tots across the state were seen marching to school for the first time, accompanied by their parents.

Last week’s rains had left many roads waterlogged, but on Monday morning, it was traffic congestion that clogged the streets, as is typical on the first working day of the week -- with most parents opting to drop off their children in private vehicles.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with the State Education Minister, inaugurated the academic year at the Government Higher Secondary School in Kalavoor, Alappuzha.

The CM watched a cultural programme by students before officially declaring the school year open. He also handed over school kits to a few children.

Similar programmes were held across the state -- in government, aided, and private schools. However, in parts of Alappuzha and other districts, the reopening has been delayed due to some schools still functioning as relief camps in the wake of last week’s torrential rains.

Dr K.P. Laladhas, manager of the Lutheran Church that oversees around two dozen schools, told IANS that their largest school, located at Aryad in Alappuzha district, could not reopen as it is currently housing a relief camp.

In Adimali, Idukki district, a group of children resumed their long walks to school through forested areas. While they are happy that schools have reopened, they expressed fear about possible encounters with wild elephants.

“We have to walk nearly two km through forest paths, and sometimes we spot wild elephants. It’s especially scary in the evenings, after tuition,” said one girl.

Another student added, “We don’t have a choice. If we stay home, we miss our studies. We’ve seen elephants eating jackfruit by the roadside. It’s frightening, but we walk silently and carefully.”

Meanwhile, a school in the Idukki district witnessed protests on the opening day. Parents were shocked to learn that the English-medium Class 9 division had been cancelled due to low enrolment. The situation escalated, prompting police intervention as the protesters were joined by members of the Congress party’s student wing.

