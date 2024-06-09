For 'Monsoon Baby’ Bhakti Rathod, first Mumbai showers mean a drive to nearby Ghats

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Mumbai witnessed its first rains, and the city has been adorned with new shades and textures with the arrival of the monsoons. Actress Bhakti Rathod, who is known for her work in the hit television show ‘Pushpa Impossible’, shared her favourite monsoon activities.

Bhakti told IANS that she is a “monsoon baby” and eagerly waits for the monsoons as they bring the excitement of her birthday.

"The petrichor is the most exciting part of the first rains for me. I haven’t enjoyed monsoons more anywhere else in the world like I do in Mumbai. The combination of our widespread coast with windy showers in a bustling city like this is incomparable," the actress told IANS.

She further mentioned, "Being a monsoon baby myself, it brings the excitement of my birthday arriving soon every year, no matter how old I grow."

Talking about her favourite monsoon song, Bhakti said she never fails to hum ‘Mausam Hai Ashiqana’ from ‘Pakeezah’ whenever she sees the first promising gloom of impending showers.

"It is undoubtedly my favourite season, and I would never miss its arrival in my city by travelling out this time of the year. A drive to one of the nearby ghats is a must! And a lean day at Kanheri Caves is always on my list during the monsoons," she added.

