Moeen expects McCullum bring the best out of white-ball captain Buttler

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali said he expects Brendon McCullum to bring the best out of white-ball captain Jos Buttler following his appointment as limited-overs head coach.

McCullum has been England's Test team coach for the last two years and will take over white-ball role from January next year following the departure of Matthew Mott, as the side failed to retain its white-ball World Cup titles.

"I think Brendon, it helps the fact he has been there, done it, and the way he played. I think it can be quite difficult if a coach says 'go do this', but they never did. Brendon brings that sort of energy and I think it will be great for Jos more than anything.

"Jos has so much on his plate with batting, wicketkeeping, captaining. I think Brendon will just take the pressure off and he can just play and captain on the field. Brendon will be more in control I think," said Moeen to Sky Sports.

Moeen, who played 68 Tests, 138 ODIs and 92 T20Is for England, served as vice-captain to Buttler following his appointment to the leadership role once Eoin Morgan retired. He expects plenty of potential leaders to come to the fore in England team who can be great vice-captain to Buttler.

In Buttler’s absence for the T20Is against Australia starting at Southampton, Phil Salt will be captaining England for the first time. "I think even when Morgs initially took over he didn't have a right-hand man. I think a good captain, or a top captain produces leaders.

"I think over time (Buttler) will get that. Obviously at the minute he has Sam Curran and these guys who can lead. Sometimes as a vice-captain you can talk too much and give too much advice and sometimes, I look back and think I did that."

"Jos will make everyone feel like they can come and speak to him - he is very approachable. I think there are a lot of leaders out there who can be big leaders in the future," concluded Moeen, who signed off from international cricket as 2019 ODI World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup winner.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.