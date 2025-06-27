Modi govt's insurance scheme becomes lifesaver for daughter after mother's demise

Bihar Sharif (Bihar), June 27 (IANS) A mother may be gone, but her foresight has lit the path ahead for her daughter.

In Bhat Bigha village of Bihar Sharif, Nisha Kumari received a life-changing sum of Rs 2 lakh, thanks to a modest insurance premium of just Rs 436 that her late mother had paid under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) -- a Central government-backed life insurance scheme.

Standing at the Takia Kalan branch of Dakshin Bihar Gramin Bank, Nisha held the cheque with both grief and gratitude in her eyes.

"Maa to chali gayi, lekin sarkar ki iss yojana ne humein akela hone se bacha liya (Mother may have left us, but this scheme saved us from being left helpless)," she said, her voice trembling with emotion.

Her mother, Sheela Devi, passed away on January 5 this year.

Before her death, she had quietly enrolled in the PMJJBY scheme, paying the small yearly premium through her bank account.

Neither she nor her daughter could have imagined how crucial that small step would become.

A small premium, a big impact

After her mother's passing, Nisha visited the bank with Sheela Devi's documents. To her surprise, the bank informed her about the insurance policy.

"The staff guided me through the process, and in just a few days, the amount was credited to my account," Nisha said.

She added that her mother had taken a Rs 35,000 loan from a local self-help group.

"This money will help me repay that loan and give my children a better education. I'm truly thankful this scheme exists," she said, adding with folded hands, "We thank Prime Minister Modi for launching this scheme. It truly helps families like ours in times of need."

What is PMJJBY and who can apply?

Branch Manager Ashish Ranjan, who handed over the cheque, said that the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana is available for any Indian citizen aged between 18 to 50 years with a bank account. At a nominal annual premium of Rs 436, it provides Rs 2 lakh to the nominee in case of the insured person's death -- regardless of cause.

"It's a simple, yet powerful scheme," Ranjan said.

"All it takes is a filled application form and an active bank account. Once the claim is submitted, the money is usually transferred within four to five days."

He added that the Takia Kalan branch has already disbursed such benefits to two families this financial year.

A lasting gift of security

For Nisha Kumari, the insurance money is more than just a financial relief -- it's a reminder of her mother's care, even in absence.

"I hope no one ever faces what I did," she said, "but if they do, may they have the support of a scheme like this."

